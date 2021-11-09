The Home Depot (HD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Home Depot to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HD stock opened at $368.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.34 and a 200-day moving average of $329.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $375.15. The firm has a market cap of $388.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.35.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Home Depot stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of The Home Depot worth $3,669,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

