The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.35.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $371.99. 11,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $375.15. The firm has a market cap of $392.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $344.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.55.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.41%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

