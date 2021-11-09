The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,087,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,308,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $833,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $368.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.34 and a 200-day moving average of $329.55. The firm has a market cap of $388.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $375.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.35.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

