The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Holdings Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,228 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of The Macerich worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Macerich by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The Macerich by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,579,000 after buying an additional 657,065 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Shares of MAC opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAC. TheStreet raised shares of The Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.