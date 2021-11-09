The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $496,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,519 shares of company stock worth $51,186,676. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock opened at $144.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.47. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

