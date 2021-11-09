The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

NYSE PGR opened at $96.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,648 shares of company stock worth $8,031,168. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.