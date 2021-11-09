The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,575 shares of company stock worth $10,517,650. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $320.80 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $323.82. The stock has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.95 and its 200-day moving average is $289.79.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

