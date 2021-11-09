The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,410 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $570,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

