TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TXMD opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.79. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97.
TXMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,996 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 172,373 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.
