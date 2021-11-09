Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,264,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 305,476 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,142,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,850,342,000 after buying an additional 318,930 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after buying an additional 566,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,052,801,000 after purchasing an additional 173,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,014,647,000 after purchasing an additional 381,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

NYSE:TMO opened at $624.47 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $643.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $590.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

