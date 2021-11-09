ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Stock Price Down 1.3%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.58. 72,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 593,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $18.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 152.92% and a negative return on equity of 178.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ThermoGenesis by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:THMO)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

