Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Trading 5.9% Higher

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88. 616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 77,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $668.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after purchasing an additional 93,464 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 552,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 117,460 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 558,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 302,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermon Group (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

