Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Trading 5.9% Higher

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88. 616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 77,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $668.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.02.
About Thermon Group (NYSE:THR)
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).
