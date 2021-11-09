TheStreet Lowers Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of HY stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $102.17. The stock has a market cap of $745.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.20.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.2% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 10.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.