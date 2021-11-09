TheStreet Upgrades EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) to “B”

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Shares of NPO opened at $104.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.54. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $105.39.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

