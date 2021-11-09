TheStreet Upgrades ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

