THG (LON:THG) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of THG (LON:THG) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 236 ($3.08) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 347 ($4.53).
THG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital cut their target price on THG from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on THG from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on THG from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 603.20 ($7.88).
Shares of LON THG opened at GBX 198.70 ($2.60) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. THG has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 504.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 573.92.
About THG
THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.
Featured Article: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.