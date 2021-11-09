THG (LON:THG) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of THG (LON:THG) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 236 ($3.08) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 347 ($4.53).

THG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital cut their target price on THG from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on THG from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on THG from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 603.20 ($7.88).

Shares of LON THG opened at GBX 198.70 ($2.60) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. THG has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 504.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 573.92.

In other THG news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne purchased 32,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £64,582 ($84,376.80). Also, insider Damian Sanders bought 5,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32) per share, with a total value of £29,215.20 ($38,169.85). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 79,217 shares of company stock valued at $24,934,002.

About THG

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

