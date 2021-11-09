ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThredUp updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

TDUP stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $31.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.91.

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $588,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $206,806.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,346.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,350,006 shares of company stock worth $28,838,687.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThredUp stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

