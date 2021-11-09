Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives C$1.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CSFB set a C$2.00 target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

TSE TWM traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.34. 273,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,005. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$456.02 million and a P/E ratio of 6.60.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

