Tierion (TNT) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Tierion has a market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tierion

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

