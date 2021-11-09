Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.610-$1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.18 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.98. 4,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,905. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.