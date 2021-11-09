Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $64.08 million and approximately $10.92 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $58.27 or 0.00086059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00076778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00079634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00098296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,002.91 or 1.00436131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,764.50 or 0.07036871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00020364 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

