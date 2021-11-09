TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.
Shares of TPIC traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 62,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,460. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 193.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPIC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.
TPI Composites Company Profile
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
