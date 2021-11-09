TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Shares of TPIC traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 62,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,460. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 193.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPIC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TPI Composites stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.40% of TPI Composites worth $79,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

