TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Cut to $27.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $3.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 67,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,460. TPI Composites has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $81.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.44 and a beta of 1.47.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

