TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Cut to $27.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.82% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.69.
Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $3.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 67,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,460. TPI Composites has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $81.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.44 and a beta of 1.47.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TPI Composites Company Profile
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
