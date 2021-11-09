Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $902,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,408 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,353,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,143,000 after acquiring an additional 227,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,031,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,881 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $221.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $221.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.77.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.48.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

