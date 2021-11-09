Traders Buy High Volume of COMPASS Pathways Put Options (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 54,287 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,173% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,265 put options.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $61.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 3.87.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMPS. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

