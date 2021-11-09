Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Director Ralph Bartel Sells 15,100 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $151,906.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 131,188.56% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.