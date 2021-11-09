Trevena (TRVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. On average, analysts expect Trevena to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $156.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Trevena by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Trevena during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trevena by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045.

