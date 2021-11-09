Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $160.76

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 160.76 ($2.10) and traded as low as GBX 142.10 ($1.86). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 143.50 ($1.87), with a volume of 4,773 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 160.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.40 million and a PE ratio of -119.58.

About Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN)

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.