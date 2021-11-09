Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) to Issue GBX 1.30 Dividend

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SOHO opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a one year low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 100.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £392.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26.

In related news, insider Peter Coward purchased 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £599.45 ($783.19).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

