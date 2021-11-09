Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Earns Market Perform Rating from Cormark

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Cormark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TSU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.06.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$45.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$19.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$44.29.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

