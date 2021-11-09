True Link Financial Advisors LLC Buys 6,600 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $77.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,920,328 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.93. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

