True Link Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMV. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EEMV traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $63.89. 103,098 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.