True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $112,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 168,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $66,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,710 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $507.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $520.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.08.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.