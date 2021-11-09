True Link Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 94.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after purchasing an additional 867,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.10. The stock had a trading volume of 34,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.15 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.45.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

