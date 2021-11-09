True Link Financial Advisors LLC Sells 54,884 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 54,884 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after acquiring an additional 663,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after acquiring an additional 946,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V traded down $5.40 on Tuesday, reaching $215.09. The company had a trading volume of 235,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,776,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.34 and its 200 day moving average is $230.94. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.81 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.92.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

