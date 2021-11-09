True Link Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 68.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,449 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,802 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after acquiring an additional 904,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after acquiring an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after acquiring an additional 352,029 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.95. 24,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,061. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.18. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $86.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

