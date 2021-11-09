True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) PT Raised to C$7.75

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TUERF. Raymond James upped their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer on December 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

