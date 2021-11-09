Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.84. 101,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,176,772. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

