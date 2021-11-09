Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 127.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 297,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 166,915 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,571 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

