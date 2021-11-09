Truist Securiti Comments on Apollo Investment Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apollo Investment in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

AINV has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 51,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.