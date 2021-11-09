Truist Securiti Comments on MDA Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MDA)

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MDA in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MDA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on MDA to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

MDA stock opened at C$15.95 on Monday. MDA has a 1 year low of C$14.05 and a 1 year high of C$18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -55.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.64.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

