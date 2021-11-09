Truist Securiti Weighs in on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn $4.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.70) EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $94.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.41. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $89.55 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,788.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 91,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 177.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.