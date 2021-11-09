Truist Securiti Weighs in on SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SITE. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $243.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.76. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $123.49 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $3,277,102.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,389,087 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

