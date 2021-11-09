TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TTEC were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the second quarter worth $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 251.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TTEC by 1,885.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at $704,346,286.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $1,443,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

TTEC stock opened at $100.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.11. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.90 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

