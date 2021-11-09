Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,336,000 after purchasing an additional 393,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 111,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in National CineMedia by 11,156.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 273,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National CineMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of NCMI opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $315.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.48. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

