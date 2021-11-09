Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 50,933 Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CERS opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 95,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $670,187.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

