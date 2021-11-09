Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 87.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 204,919 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,373 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 305,066 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 19,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.57 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 109.12%. On average, analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

