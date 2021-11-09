Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $295,000 in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $137.29 on Tuesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $49.77 and a 12-month high of $143.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.59.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

