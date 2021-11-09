Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $337,000 in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 148.0% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 337,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,466,000 after acquiring an additional 201,310 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 68,596 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after buying an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth about $2,816,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $2,537,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.19. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $72.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average is $66.05.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,703 shares of company stock worth $3,267,313. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

