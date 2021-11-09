Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Holdings Trimmed by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 411,371 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Tuniu were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOUR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tuniu by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the first quarter valued at $256,000. DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the first quarter valued at $7,567,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,123,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TOUR opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Tuniu Co. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $175.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 61.97% and a negative net margin of 211.49%.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

